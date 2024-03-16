Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 March 2024 6:19 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 80 per sovereign in Chennai
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 44,920.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has fallen today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs. 10 and a gram is sold at Rs 6,115.

Silver price has grown by 30 paise to Rs. 80.30 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 80,300.

Chennaigold pricesilver pricegoldsilverGold price in ChennaiChennai silver price
Online Desk

