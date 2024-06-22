Gold price falls by Rs 680/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,695 in Chennai on June 22

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 680 per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,560 per sovereign from yesterday’s price of Rs 54, 240 in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 85 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 80 and is being sold at Rs 6,695 today.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 96.50 per gram.