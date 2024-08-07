Gold price falls by Rs 560/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,330 in Chennai on August 7

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 50,640 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 70 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,330.

The price of silver has also decreased by Rs 0.50 paise and is being sold at Rs 87 per gram.