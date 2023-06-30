Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by Rs 56 per sovereign in Chennai

Following this, the price has fallen today. Accordingly, the price per gram of gold is sold at Rs 5,430.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Jun 2023 6:35 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 56 per sovereign in Chennai
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 56 per sovereign and is sold at Rs.43,440.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Silver price has risen by Rs 0.50 to Rs 74.80 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 75,300.

ChennaiGold priceChennai gold priceGold price toadygold rate
Online Desk

