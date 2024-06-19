Gold price falls by Rs 40/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,690 in Chennai on June 19

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,520 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 5 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,690.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 0.40 paise and is being sold at Rs 95.60 per gram.