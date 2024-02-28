Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has further decreased today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Feb 2024 5:36 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-28 05:40:40.0  )
Gold price falls by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign and is now sold at Rs 46,480.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has further decreased today.

Accordingly, the price per gram of gold has decreased by Rs 5 and is being sold at Rs 5,810.

Silver prices remain unchanged and one gram of silver is sold for Rs 75.50 .

ChennaiGold priceGold price in ChennaiGold rate todaySilver price todaySilver rate todaySilver price in Chennai
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X