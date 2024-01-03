Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jan 2024 5:21 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 40 per sovereign and sold at Rs 47,320 on Wednesday.

Gold prices have been fluctuating for a few days. Under these circumstances, the price of gold has declined .

The price of gold per gram is sold at Rs 5,915.

A gram of silver in Chennai is sold at Rs 80 per gram and Rs 80,000 per kg.

