Gold price falls by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 40 per sovereign and sold at Rs 47,320 on Wednesday.

Gold prices have been fluctuating for a few days. Under these circumstances, the price of gold has declined .

The price of gold per gram is sold at Rs 5,915.

A gram of silver in Chennai is sold at Rs 80 per gram and Rs 80,000 per kg.