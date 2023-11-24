Gold price falls by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 45,880.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price per gram of gold is decreased by Rs 5 and being sold at Rs 5,735.

Similarly, one gram of silver is sold for Rs.79.20. A kg of silver sells for Rs.79,200.