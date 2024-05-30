Gold price falls by Rs 360/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,730 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Thursday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,840 per sovereign today. Yesterday's price was Rs 54,200.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 45 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,730 per gram from yesterday's price of Rs 6,775

Meanwhile, the price of silver has fallen by 1.20 paise and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram today.