Gold price falls by Rs 280/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,625 in Chennai on June 26

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by 280 rupees per sovereign on Thursday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,000 per sovereign from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,280.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 35 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,660 and is being sold at Rs 6,625 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 94.50 per gram.