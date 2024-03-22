Gold price falls by Rs 280 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 280 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 49,600 on Monday.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 35, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,200.

Silver price has reduced by Rs. 2 and being sold at Rs 79.50 per gram and one kg silver is at Rs 79,500.