Gold price falls by Rs 240/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,680 in Chennai on 22.08.2024

    22 Aug 2024
    Gold Jewellery being displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: The price of gold on Thursday fell by Rs 240 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,440 per sovereign today.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold has fallen by Rs 30 and is being sold at Rs 6,680/gram.

    The silver price remains stable and is sold for Rs 92 per gram.

