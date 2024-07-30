Gold price falls by Rs 240/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,385 in Chennai on July 30

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Monday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,080 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 30 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,385.

The price of silver has also decreased by Rs 0.50 paise and is being sold at Rs 89 per gram.