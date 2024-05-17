Gold price falls by Rs 200/sovereign; gram costs Rs 6,770 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced today by Rs 200 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 54,160.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu hass been fluctuating for the past few days. Yesterday, 1 gram gold was sold at Rs 6,795. The rate today has decreased by Rs 20. Now, 1 gram of gold is being sold at Rs 6.770.

Meanwhile, silver per gram is being sold at Rs 92.50.