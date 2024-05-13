Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 May 2024 5:08 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 200/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,725 in Chennai
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 200 per sovereign and sold at Rs 53,800.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 25, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,725.

Silver prices rose by 50 paise to trade at Rs 90 per gram.

Online Desk

