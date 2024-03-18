Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI:In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 48,720 on Monday.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 25, taking 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,090

Silver price has grown by 30 paise to Rs 80 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 80,000.