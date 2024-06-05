Gold price falls by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,725 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at 53,800 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 53,960.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 20 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,725 per gram from yesterday's price of 6, 745.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has fallen by 2.30 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.20 per gram today.