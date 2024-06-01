Gold price falls by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,710 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai on Saturday decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,920 per sovereign. It was sold for Rs 53,680 yesterday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past several days, and the price has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by 20 per gram from yesterday and is being sold at Rs 6,710 per gram. The price of silver has reduced by Rs 2 and is now being sold at Rs 98 per gram.