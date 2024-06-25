Gold price falls by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,680 in Chennai on June 25

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by 160 rupees per sovereign on Tuesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,440 per sovereign from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,660.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 20 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,670 and is being sold at Rs 6,680 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by 70 paise per kg and is being sold at Rs 95.50 per gram.