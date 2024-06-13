Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,660 on June 13 in Chennai

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,280 per sovereign in the city today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2024 5:45 AM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Thursday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,280 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 20 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,660.

The price of silver has also decreased by Rs 0.60 paise and is being sold at Rs Rs 95.20 per gram.

Online Desk

