Gold price falls by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,660 in Chennai on June 26

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by 160 rupees per sovereign on Wednesday.



The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,280 per sovereign from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,440.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 20 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,680 and is being sold at Rs 6,660 today.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs 1.70 paise per kg and is being sold at Rs 94.50 per gram.