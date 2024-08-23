Gold price falls by Rs 160/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,660 in Chennai on 23.08.2024

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Friday fell by Rs 160 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,280 per sovereign today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold has fallen by Rs 20 and is being sold at Rs 6,660/gram.

The silver price fell by Rs 0.30 per gram and is sold for Rs 91.70 per gram.