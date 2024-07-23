Gold price falls by Rs 120/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,810 in Chennai on July 23

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Tuesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,480 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,810.

The price of silver has also decreased by Rs 0.40 paise and is being sold at Rs 95.60 per gram.