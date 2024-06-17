Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by Rs 120/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,690 in Chennai on June 17

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,520 per sovereign in the city today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Jun 2024 5:01 AM GMT
Gold price falls by Rs 120/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,690 in Chennai on June 17
X

Representative Image 

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,520 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,690.

Silver is being sold at Rs 95.60 per gram.

gold price in chennaisilver pricegold and silver price
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X