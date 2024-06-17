Gold price falls by Rs 120/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,690 in Chennai on June 17

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,520 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,690.

Silver is being sold at Rs 95.60 per gram.