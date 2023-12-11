Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 120 per sovereign and sold at Rs 46,000.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since early March. In this case, the price of gold has declined slightly today.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15 and is sold at Rs 5,750 per gram.

A gram of silver in Chennai falls by 20 paise and costs Rs 77.80 per gram.