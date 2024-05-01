Gold price falls by ₹920/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,635 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Wednesday decreased by Rs 920 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,080 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 115 and is being sold at Rs 6,635/gram.

The silver price has fallen by Rs 0.50 paise and sold for Rs 86.50 per gram.