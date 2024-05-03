Begin typing your search...

3 May 2024
Gold price falls by ₹800/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,615 in Chennai
CHENNAI: The price of gold on Friday decreased by Rs 800 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 52,920 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 100 and is being sold at Rs 6,615/gram.

The silver price remains stable at Rs 87 per gram.

