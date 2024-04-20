Begin typing your search...

Gold price falls by ₹5/gram, sovereign now costs ₹55,080 in Chennai

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has slightly decreased today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 April 2024 8:10 AM GMT
Gold price falls by ₹5/gram, sovereign now costs ₹55,080 in Chennai
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Saturday has decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 55,080/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has slightly decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased per gram is Rs 5 and being sold at Rs 6,885/gram.

Silver price remains unchanged and being sold at Rs 90/gram.

ChennaiChennai gold pricegold pricegold rateSilver priceGold pricesGold rate todayGold price todaySilver price todayChennai gold rate today
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X