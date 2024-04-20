Begin typing your search...
Gold price falls by ₹5/gram, sovereign now costs ₹55,080 in Chennai
Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has slightly decreased today.
CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Saturday has decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 55,080/sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold decreased per gram is Rs 5 and being sold at Rs 6,885/gram.
Silver price remains unchanged and being sold at Rs 90/gram.
