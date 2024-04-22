Gold price falls by ₹40/gram, sovereign now costs ₹54,760 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Monday has decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 54,760/ sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has slightly decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased per gram is Rs 40 and being sold at Rs 6,845/gram.

Silver price decreased by Rs 1 and being sold at Rs 89/gram.