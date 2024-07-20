Gold price falls by ₹40/gram, sovereign now costs ₹54,680 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 320 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 54,680 on Friday.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Following this, the price has reduced today. Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 40, 1 gram of gold to be sold at Rs 6,835 .

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 1.75 paise and is being sold at Rs Rs 96 per gram.