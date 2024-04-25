Gold price falls by ₹20/gram, sovereign now costs ₹53,680 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Thursday has decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,680/sovereign.



Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and the price has slightly decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased per gram is Rs 20 and being sold at Rs 6,710/gram.

Silver price also has seen a dip of Rs 0.40 and being sold at Rs 82.50/gram.