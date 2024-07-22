Gold price falls by ₹10/gram, sovereign now costs ₹54,600 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign is being sold at Rs 54,600 on Monday.

Gold price in Tamil Nady has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has reduced today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 10 from yesterday's rate of Rs 6,835. A gram gram of gold is being sold for Rs 6,825 . Meanwhile, the price of silver is Rs 96 per gram today.