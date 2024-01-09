Gold price drops by Rs 80 per sovereign

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold falls by Rs 80 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 46,560. Accordingly, per gram of gold is decreased by Rs 10 and sold at Rs 5,820 .

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has witnesses a sharp decrease today.

Silver price has increased by Rs 0.20 per gram and sold at Rs 78,000 per kg.