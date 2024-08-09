Gold price drops by Rs 600 per sovereign, rate of silver per kg up by Rs 1,500 in Chennai on Aug 9

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold decreased by Rs 600 per sovereign on Wednesday while the rate of a kilo of silver has increased by Rs 1,500.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,400 per sovereign in the city today. It was sold at Rs 52,000 yesterday.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 75 per gram from yesterday's rate and is being sold at Rs 6,425 today.

Meanwhile, the rate of per kilogram silver has increased by Rs 1,500 and is being sold at Rs 88,000 today. On the other hand, the price of silver per gram saw a rise of Rs 1.50. It costs Rs 88 per gram today.