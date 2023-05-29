Gold price drops by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 44,760.

Accordingly, per gram of gold reduced by Rs 5 and sold at Rs 5,595. Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has fallen today.



Silver price has fallen by Rs 77 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 73,000.

