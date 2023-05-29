Begin typing your search...

Gold price drops by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

Per gram of gold reduced by Rs 5 and sold at Rs 5,595

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2023 5:13 AM GMT
Gold price drops by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 44,760.

Accordingly, per gram of gold reduced by Rs 5 and sold at Rs 5,595. Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has fallen today.

Silver price has fallen by Rs 77 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 73,000.

CityGold PriceSilver PriceGold Price TodayGold Price In ChennaiGold and Silver price in Chennai
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X