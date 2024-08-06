Gold price decreases by Rs 560/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,400 in Chennai on August 6

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Monday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 51,200 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 70 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,400.

The price of silver has also increased by Rs 4 and is being sold at Rs 87 per gram.