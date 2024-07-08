Gold price decreases by Rs 160/sovereign, silver surges by Rs 200/kg in Chennai on July 8

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign while the price of silver surged by Rs 200 per kg in Chennai on Monday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,400 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,560.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 20 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,820 and is being sold at Rs 6,800.

Price of silver has increased by Rs. 0.20 per gram today with one gram being sold at Rs 99.50

Similarly, the price of per kilogram of silver increased by Rs 200 and is now being sold at Rs 99,500.