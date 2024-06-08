Gold price decreases by Rs 1,520/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,650 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai decreased by Rs 1,520 per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,200 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 54,720.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 190 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,650 per gram from yesterday's price of Rs 6,840/gram.