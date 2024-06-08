Begin typing your search...

Gold price decreases by Rs 1,520/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,650 in Chennai

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,200 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 54,720.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jun 2024 5:07 AM GMT
Gold price decreases by Rs 1,520/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,650 in Chennai
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai decreased by Rs 1,520 per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,200 per sovereign today from yesterday's price of Rs 54,720.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating for the past several days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 190 per gram today and is being sold at Rs 6,650 per gram from yesterday's price of Rs 6,840/gram.

Gold prices in ChennaiGold price declinedgold prices updates
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X