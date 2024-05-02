Gold dearer by ₹640/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,715 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Thursday increased by Rs 640 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,720 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold has increased by Rs 80/gram and is being sold at Rs 6,715/gram.

The silver price has spiked by Rs 0.50 paise and sold for Rs 87 per gram.