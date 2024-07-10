Gold price continues to drop, sold at Rs 54,080/sovereign in Chennai on July 10

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,080 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,160.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,770 and is being sold at Rs 6,760.

Price of silver remaining stable today, it is being sold at Rs 99/gram.