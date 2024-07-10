Begin typing your search...

Gold price continues to drop, sold at Rs 54,080/sovereign in Chennai on July 10

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,080 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,160.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 July 2024 5:11 AM GMT
Gold price continues to drop, sold at Rs 54,080/sovereign in Chennai on July 10
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,080 today from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,160.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,770 and is being sold at Rs 6,760.

Price of silver remaining stable today, it is being sold at Rs 99/gram.

Chennaigold pricegold price todaygold price updategold price per kg
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick