Gold holds steady as silver prices surge by Rs 200/kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold remains unchanged today while the rate of silver has surged by Rs. 200 per kg in Chennai.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 6,760 per gram today while per sovereign gold costs Rs 54, 080.

Silver has increased by Rs 20 paise per gram today, with one gram now priced at Rs 97.70.

Similarly, the price per kilogram of silver today has risen by Rs 200. It is sold at Rs. 97,700.