ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 May 2024 7:15 AM GMT
Gold dearer by ₹240/sovereign, gram costs ₹6,640 in Chennai
Visuals from a Gold Showroom in Chennai (File)

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Tuesday increased by Rs 240 per sovereign, with the yellow metal being sold at Rs. 53,120 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has increased today.

Also Read:Gold rate in Chennai sees slight dip after rally; jewellers await Akshaya Tritiya to spur sales

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 50,000 mark.

Accordingly, the price of gold has increased by Rs 30/gram and is being sold at Rs 6,640/gram.

The silver price has spiked by Rs 1 and sold for Rs 88.50 per gram.

