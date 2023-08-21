Give flu shots to kids, elderly, urge doctors

CHENNAI: Children between the ages of six months and five years, and senior citizens above 60 years should be given flu vaccination every year, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and WHO recommended.

The advice assumes significance as city hospitals usually see a surge in the cases of fever, flu, and other infections during the monsoon.

“Even for doctors in the children’s hospitals or dealing with paediatric cases in the government hospitals, we see that first year PG students often get flu, fever, cough and wheezing commonly because they’re constantly exposed to a high volume of patients every day,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, paediatrician, Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

Concurring with him was Dr Ramesh Kumar, general surgeon at the Dr U Mohan Rau Hospital, who added: “Annual 4-in-1 flu vaccine can protect kids against flu and its serious complications. But all 4 types of flu viruses mutate continuously, and new strains circulate each year. The immunity provided by the previous vaccination is not enough to protect against these mutated strains.”

The Centre for Diseases Control recommends that children with asthma, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or other chronic conditions, should get the annual flu vaccination even after the age of 5 years.