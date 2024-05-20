Get ready to sharpen your wits at Sin & Tonic's grand quizzing event in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Sunday quizzing event at Sin & Tonic has garnered significant attention and interest from quizzing enthusiasts and others. What began as a modest gathering of quiz enthusiasts has flourished into a cherished tradition. To celebrate one year of quizzing at Sin & Tonic, T Nagar, a grand quiz event will be held on May 23, starting from 7 pm.

The organisers promise the event will be filled with challenging questions, lively competition, and plenty of fun. Whether you're a seasoned quizzer or a curious newcomer, this event guarantees something for everyone.

There will be special rounds, exciting prizes, and much more. The quiz will be led by Abhishek. DJ Gowtham and Sreeni will be present to add fun to the evening. Call 8072598838 to book a table.