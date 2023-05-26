German tourist robbed at knifepoint in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A German tourist was robbed at knifepoint in Valasaravakkam on Wednesday night. The foreigner Friedrich Vincent (23) was on a walk towards his service apartment in Sridevi Kuppam after finishing his dinner, when two bike-borne suspects allegedly intercepted and robbed him.

The victim lost his backpack and shoulder bag containing a laptop and clothes.

The suspects who were wearing helmets caught him off guard in a deserted stretch of a road. Friedrich had reached Chennai airport on Wednesday afternoon travelling from Sri Lanka. He was on his way from the Central Railway Station to his apartment.

“He broke his journey to have dinner and was robbed when he was on his way back to his apartment,” police sources said.

The victim took an auto-rickshaw and reached Koyambedu police Station to register a complaint. As the crime happened in the jurisdiction of Valasaravakkam Police Station, he was taken to the relevant station in a patrol vehicle, where a case was registered.