Geriatric health and importance of regular doctor visits

CHENNAI: Geriatric health is concerned with enhancing the welfare and attending to the distinct health requirements of elderly individuals. With advancing age, individuals are increasingly prone to encountering a variety of health ailments, such as chronic illnesses, limitations in physical movement, and deterioration in cognitive abilities. These disorders can have a substantial influence on their quality of life and autonomy, necessitating regular medical treatment.

Early diagnosis and prevention is one of the main reasons to see your doctor regularly. When people get regular checkups, doctors can find possible health problems before they get worse. Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol can usually be controlled well if they are found early. It’s also important to get checked for cancers like breast, bowel, and prostate cancer regularly since cancers that are caught early are usually easier to treat.

Another important aspect is the management of chronic conditions. Many older adults live with chronic diseases that require ongoing management. Regular visits to the doctor help ensure that these conditions are monitored and managed appropriately.

Medication management is another critical area for older adults. Polypharmacy, or the use of multiple medications, is common in this population. Regular doctor visits allow for careful review of all medications being taken, including over-the-counter drugs and supplements. Regular check-ups provide an opportunity for healthcare providers to assess mental health and offer appropriate interventions, such as counselling or medication, to address these issues.