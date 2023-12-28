GCTP announces traffic regulations for New Year's Eve

CHENNAI: In view of the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31 and the possibility of a large number of public assembling at Marina Beach, Elliot Beach, and other amusement areas, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), to ensure 'zero fatal eve', following traffic arrangements will be enforced in and around Kamaraj Salai and Eliot Beach.

Foreshore Service Road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm on 31 December to 6 am on January 1.

Parking of vehicles will also not be allowed inside Foreshore Service Road from 7 pm, and all the vehicles will be allowed to exit only through the light house junction.

Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to the light house will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 pm on 31 December to 6 am the next day.

Vehicles coming from Adyar side intent to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Road Jn and South Canal Road Jn towards Mandaveli, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Mylapore to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Dr. RK Salai's side intending to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at VM Street junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Mandaveli, South canal bank road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.

Vehicles coming from Parry's side intending to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at RBI subway (North) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai to reach their destinations.

Vehicular traffic towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed from Wallajah Point, Swamy Sivananda Salai near Doordarshan Kendra, Wallajah Salai near Victoria Hostel Road, Bharathi Salai x Victoria Hostel Road, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS), Llyods Road x Natesan Road and from Natesan Road x Dr RK Salai junction.

The entire loop road from South Canal Bank Road up to the light house junction will be closed for vehicular traffic according to necessity.

Vehicular traffic will not allowed from the RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial on Flagstaff Road from 2000 hrs.

MTC buses bound to North from Greenways Point will be diverted at South Canal Bank Road, Mandhaveli, VK Iyer Road, St. Mary's Road, Luz, Royapettah 1 Point, cathedral Road, Anna Salai to reach their destination.

MTC buses coming from the North side proceed towards the south and will be diverted at RBI North to reach Wallajah Point through Muthusamy Point, Anna Salai, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, VM Street junction, Luz junction, Mandaveli junction to reach South Canal Road and proceed their

destination.

All the flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS AROUND KAMARAJAR SALAI:

Swami Sivananda Salai (from Doordarshan Kendra towards Periyar statue – single line parking) Wallajah Road (near Tamil Nadu State Guest House towards Anna statue – single line Parking) Bharathi Salai (from Victoria Hotel Road x Bharathi Salai junction – single line Parking) PWD office Road.

Dr. Besant Road ( near MRTS towards Icehouse – single line Parking) Llyods Road (near the office of the Commissioner of Differently Able towards Natesan Road – single line Parking) Queen Mary’s College campus.

TRAFFIC REGULATING ARRANGEMENTS AT ELLIOT BEACH:

Vehicles will not allowed after 8 pm on 31 December towards 6th Avenue till 6 am the next day.

6th Avenue will be blocked at 5th Avenue junction, 4th Main Road junction, 3rd Main Road junction, 16th Cross Street junction, and 7th Avenue MG Road junction towards Annai Velankanni Church.

PARKING Arrangement NEAR ELLIOT BEACH:

One side on 4th Avenue, Besant Nagar – single line parking.

One side on 3rd Main Road, Besant Nagar – single line parking.

One side on 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar – single line parking.

One side on 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar – single line parking.

One side on 2nd Avenue, Besant Nagar –single line parking.

One side on 3rd Avenue, Besant Nagar – single line parking.

OTHER ARRANGEMENTS:

Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has been utilizing the services of ANPR cameras and CCTV cameras which automatically detect the violations under the MV Act and generate challan.

Further, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) will effectively

enforce on driving/riding under the influence of alcohol, over speed, rash, and dangerous driving/riding, triple riding, riding without wearing protective headgear, creating noise pollution, etc., on the eve of New Year Celebrations 2024. Therefore all the motorists are requested to abide by the road rules and support the cause of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police.