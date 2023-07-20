GCC road, SWDs to be completed at a fast pace

CHENNAI: The construction works of the 703 km stretch of Kosasthalaiyar stormwater drainage project is being undertaken for the last two months with the funds allocated under the project. A total of 119.57 km length of storm water drainage works are being constructed along the stretch.

Additionally, 360 km in Kovalam Basin storm water drainage project area under Kovalam storm water drainage fund is going on, which includes 48 km of storm water drains being constructed. The 60 km length is being undertaken with the help of the State Disaster Management fund.

About 2.55 km of rainwater drainage works are being carried out along the length and 740 km under the funds from Greater Chennai Corporation.

At least 2.77 km length of stormwater drains works are being carried out by the funds from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, of which 0.39 km of stormwater drainage work that has been completed. The officials from the Department of Municipal Administration and Greater Chennai Corporation said that actions for speedy completion of road construction works and stormwater works in coordination with related departments is being done.

About 897 road construction works in 169 km length at a cost of Rs. 99 crore has been done in the last two months in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation. A total of 196 cement concrete road works of 24 km length at an estimated cost of 20.69 crores have been completed.

A total of 3,676 roads of 645.60 km are planned to be constructed by the city corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 433.28 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Approvals were sought for carrying out long road works. Of this, 169 km have been completed in the last two months at an estimate of Rs 99 crores.

At least 24 km of road works at an estimated cost of Rs 20.69 crores has been completed. A release from Ripon Buildings said that various measures are being taken to speedily complete the road works being constructed in Madipakkam under Perungudi zone, Manapakkam under Alandur zone and Valasaravakkam.