GCC removed 800 tonnes of waste from three areas in last three days

CHENNAI: At least 800 tonnes of garbage and debris were removed from the riverbanks in South Cooum Road, Langs Garden Road and TNEB link road in the last three days. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified the mass cleaning drive and action against those who pollute the water bodies and roads in the city.

"The drive will be continued till the waste has been removed, and in the last three days 600 tonnes of debris, and 200 tonnes of garbage were cleared in these three roads. Every Saturday, the mass cleaning drive would be conducted across the city. On August 19, we removed 500 tonnes of waste – 400 tonnes of debris and 100 tonnes of garbage from other zones especially near the canals, and lakes, " said N Mahesan, chief engineer of solid waste management, GCC.

The civic body has deployed additional sanitary workers to clear the wastes in the city. The drive will be monitored by the zonal officials and regional deputy commissioners of north, south and central. "We have planned to install surveillance cameras to monitor certain areas and would file complaints against those who throw waste in the water bodies, and litter the roads. Also, the police would register FIR against them. In addition, penalties have already been imposed against individuals for dumping garbage, we will intensify the enforcement, " added Mahesan.

Meanwhile, since the abandoned vehicles are yet to be removed on the road even though the corporation urged the vehicle owners who have parked their vehicles on the road for a long-time obstructing traffic in the city should be immediately removed. The vehicles that are not taken will be recovered by the civic body and city police and will be auctioned in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures.

"Mayor R Priya will chair a meeting this week with Chennai corporation and police officials regarding abandoned vehicles on the road. Because police should verify and provide no objection certificates before removing the vehicles, " the official stated.