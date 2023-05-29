GCC officials trained in basic life support, first aid

CHENNAI: As a part of an initiative to spread awareness on first aid measures, a city-based private hospital provided training in Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid exclusively to 150 Corporation officials from Thousand Lights (Zone 9).

The programme was conducted in the presence of GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and N Ezhilan, MLA-Thousand Lights.

Experts from Kauvery Hospital’s Restart Heart Foundation and Emergency Medicine department led the initiative, to address the rise in incidents of ‘Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest’ (OHCA) and other emergencies that require swift response.

“Empowering our community with knowledge and critical response skills can have a profound impact on our collective health. This programme by the foundation does precisely that – it prepares officials to provide immediate and effective assistance, as they’re often the first point of contact in emergencies,” elaborated J Radhakrishnan.

Doctors highlight that the right first-aid measures in out-of-hospital accidents or cardiac arrests can save their lives by providing intervention in the golden hour.

“The time period before an ambulance arrives at the spot plays a crucial role in saving a life. Automated External Defibrillators are devices used along with CPR, which can deliver shock to the victim, thus restoring heart functions. A bystander should know these skills to help someone who has collapsed on a road, office or an institution,” opined Ezhilan.

To educate and upskill the clinical staff, the hospital has also launched the Basic Trauma Life Support Course through its internal learning management platform called Koach, which is designed to keep doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff at the forefront of life-saving techniques and procedures.